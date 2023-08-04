Grant from church amplifies Latin American Coalition's mission

The Latin American Coalition was awarded a substantial grant by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) to support the organization's mission to integrate, defend and celebrate Latin Americans in Charlotte.
“Immigrants from Latin America have contributed so much good in our community,” said President Steve Page, an area faith leader for the Church of Jesus Christ in central Charlotte. “LAC ensures [immigrants] have the information and the support they need to make a successful new start in the Charlotte area.”
José Hernández-Paris, CEO for the Latin American Coalition, said the grant will benefit refugees directly and improve operations at its headquarters.
For the refugees, funds will be used to purchase essential items, like bus passes, basic food items and personal hygiene necessities, that ease their transition into the community.
For the offices at the Latin American Coalition, the grant will facilitate the purchase of new technology to increase efficiency and speed in helping newcomers.
Additionally, it will support infrastructure upgrades, including an ID printer and internet, to boost connectivity at the organization’s headquarters.
“We deeply appreciate the amazing partnership and support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Charlotte and western North Carolina,”
Hernández-Paris said. “LDS members have been loyal friends who have generously helped us in various ways. We thank you on behalf of the thousands of families we serve.”
Since its inception in 1990, Latin American Coalition has been a beacon for immigrants, providing critical support across four key areas: immigrant support, youth and education, economic and workforce development and cultural events.
“The Savior said, ‘when I was a stranger, you took me in,’” Page said. “This is the essence of the work at LAC.”
