Elected leaders in Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville and Stallings will convene for meetings Feb. 27. Matthews and Stallings, in particular, will hear presentations that may shape policy decisions for the year ahead.
Charlotte City Council talks digital inclusion
The Charlotte City Council gets an update on the city’s digital inclusion plan during its 5 p.m. action review meeting.
During the 6:30 p.m. meeting, members will discuss guidelines for the Arts and Culture Council through the final year of Infusion Fund in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.
They’ll also talk about accepting $6,673,940 in I-485 Express Lane Bonus Allocation funds for the widening of Rea Road from I-485 Outer Loop to Williams Pond Lane. The project involves adding lanes on 0.47 miles of Rea Road by reducing the grass median. Left and right turn lanes will also be added at Piper Station and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
One other south Charlotte-related agenda item involves appropriating $100,000 from Phillips Place Owner II, LLC toward improvements to the SouthPark Loop.
Matthews talks housing
The UNC Charlotte Urban Institute will assess affordable housing in Matthews during the Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. The institute will offer the following five recommendations:
• Revise land use plan and associated regulations
• Change zoning regulations to provide modest increases in density.
• Consider location when zoning and permitting.
• Preserve current unsubsidized affordable housing stock (naturally occurring affordable housing).
• Develop support to facilitate sustainable affordable housing.
The agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting is fairly light. Staff is recommending using $50,000 in state grants to create an emergency operations center. Commissioners will also discuss software upgrades.
Stallings discusses downtown
The Stallings Town Council will hear a presentation about downtown development from Development Finance Initiative.
Members will also consider an amendment that allows staff to require a buffer for new development next to residential property; an amendment to allow breweries in industrial, business center and town center zoning districts; and a resolution asking state lawmakers to give Stallings authority to levy a hotel occupancy tax.
They’ll also hear a report on options to control single-family development within mixed-use districts.
Pineville Town Council
Medic will give a presentation fo the Pineville Town Council on changing its response configuration during the 6 pm. meeting.
The council will also consider a 180-foot cell phone tower at the Carolina Soccer Sportsplex.
Town staff will seek input from the council how to proceed with the Johnston Road realignment project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.