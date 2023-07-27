CHARLOTTE – Linda-Grace Thorne owns and operates Gotcha Covered’s seventh and latest location in North Carolina.
With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered of South Charlotte will provide soft and hard window treatments to homeowners by offering a variety of blinds, draperies and smart solutions. It services south Charlotte, Pineville, Waxhaw and surrounding areas.
“The Charlotte community is growing nonstop with plenty of ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs,” said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. “With locations in East and North Charlotte, it seemed fitting to open one in the southern part of the city as well. Linda-Grace (Thorne) is going to be a great asset to the community, and we are confident that she will be a tremendous representative of the Gotcha Covered brand.”
It was the COVID-19 pandemic that led Thorne to the franchising industry. After the pandemic caused a 90% layoff rate in hotels, she turned to franchising to make a living for herself.
“I am building something that is mine,” Thorne said. “When it comes to building a successful franchise, you get out what you put in. It is what I make of it.”
Thorne said one of the things she likes most about owning a Gotcha Covered is the design aspect.
“I love turning ordinary walls and windows into décor,’ Thorne said. “The transformation can completely change the aura of a room. Seeing the customer satisfied with the project never gets old to me.”
Ultimately, Thorne wants to continue growing her business while providing premium products and consultation services to homeowners.
Gotcha Covered has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.
