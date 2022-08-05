CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will celebrate the grand opening of its 29th store in the Charlotte region Aug. 12 on Wendover Road.
The 15,300-square-foot store will house the nonprofit’s first community room in the Charlotte market. The concept was introduced in the Rockingham shop and provides an opportunity for people to gather for personal or business purposes.
The store also provides a location for residents to donate and shop to reuse and repurpose items while supporting the Goodwill mission to help people improve their lives through free career training and employment services.
“I’m thrilled to continue our expansion this year with the grand opening of our fourth new store and the first new location in Charlotte this year,” said Jose Luis, chief operating officer at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. “This expansion makes shopping and donating even more convenient for our supporters in the area to repurpose their items and discover great finds. Our shoppers and donors play a vital role in driving the Goodwill mission, and we’re grateful for their support."
The store brings 30 new jobs to the region with an estimated economic impact of $3.4 million annually, including wages and sales.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont provided support to nearly 6,000 people in 2021. Training programs focus on construction, customer service, IT and workplace skills.
Want to go?
The store, located at 921 N. Wendover Road, hols a ribbon cutting Aug. 12 at 9:45 a.m. Doors open for shopping at 10 a.m.
The first 100 guests in line will receive a free shopping tote. The first 50 shoppers will receive a coupon from King of Pops, who will be at the grand opening. Shoppers can look forward to prizes and giveaways, including golden gift cards hidden throughout the store.
Visit goodwillsp.org for details.
