CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont celebrated the grand opening of its newest retail store Feb. 25 at 8250 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land.
This marks the nonprofit’s 26th store in the greater Charlotte region and fourth store in South Carolina. The store brings 30 new jobs to the region and has an estimated economic impact of $2.5 million annually, including wages and sales.
Jose Luis, chief operating officer at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, said he was thrilled to open a new location in Indian Land, being a longtime resident of the town.
“Our shoppers and donors play a vital role in driving the Goodwill mission,” Luis said. “We’re grateful for their support throughout the region.”
Since 1965, Goodwill has been helping people in the region earn new skills, discover new careers, change their circumstances and improve their lives. The organization is able to provide job training and employment services free of charge thanks to donations from the community and purchases made at Goodwill stores.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont provided support to nearly 6,000 people advance in their careers last year, according to President and CEO Chris Jackson.
“That impact in our community is why we are so excited to be expanding our footprint today,” Jackson said.
Training programs are regularly enrolling and are focused in construction, customer service, information technology and workplace skills.
On the web: www.goodwillsp.org.
