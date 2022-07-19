CHARLOTTE – Before you buy new this back-to-school season, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont suggests cleaning out your closet to help others by donating to Goodwill.
Donations of clothes, shoes, household goods and other items make a difference by connecting people to resources and career training for free.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont uses the revenue generated from the sale of donations throughout its stores and online to provide job placement and training, certifications and credentials for anyone looking to grow their careers.
Upcoming drives are as follows:
July 28: Ballantyne Northwood Ravin (13840 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Charlotte) 8 a.m. to noon
Aug. 6: Sun City (1353 Del Webb Blvd., Fort Mill), 8 a.m. to noon
Aug. 19 (electronics only): North Mecklenburg Recycling Center North (12300 Statesville Road, Huntersville) 9 a.m. to noon
Aug. 20: Charlotte Premium Outlets (5404 New Fashion Way, Charlotte) Noon to 4 p.m.
Aug. 26: South Park Mall (4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte) 1 to 3 p.m.
If you can’t make it to a donation drive, Goodwill has more than 30 donation locations in the region to drop-off items. Click here for a list.
