CHARLOTTE – Good Friends Charlotte will hold its 36th annual Gather & Give luncheon at noon Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Convention Center.
In 2021, the luncheon brought in a record-breaking $750,000 in donations to help over 4,000 local households.
“This year, we celebrate the theme ‘Together We Impact’ because it takes all of us – through our partners, our investors and our members – to provide truly meaningful support for our clients in their times of need,” said Mary Tinkey, luncheon chair. “All funds donated through our Community Fund will be directed to our 2023 focus areas including safe shelter, food insecurity and child safety.”
As tradition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand more about the organization through client stories and inspiring guest speakers, participate by making a donation and mingle with other members.
“We receive approximately 100 calls a day asking for our support and we know there are so many others in need of Good Friends,” said Beverly Lassiter, board president. “The need is great and the need is now in our community. Together, our impact must continue as we strive to move our neighbors from fragility to stability.”
Register at https://bit.ly/gatherandgive22.
Good Friends also launched its annual pecan fundraiser which supports the event and helps the organization give back even more. Pecan orders can be placed athttps://bit.ly/gfpecans2022.
