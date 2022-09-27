CHARLOTTE – Good Friends Charlotte, the women-led nonprofit, announces the date of its annual Gather & Give luncheon on Dec. 15 at theCharlotte Convention Center. Online registration to open in the coming weeks.
For the last 36 years, all funds raised at Gather & Give have gone directly to supporting people with financial resources, improving lives and inspiring hope. In 2021, the luncheon brought in a record-breaking $750,000 in donations to help over 4,000 local households.
“This year, we celebrate the theme ‘Together We Impact’ because it takes all of us - through our partners, our investors, and our members - to provide truly meaningful support for our clients in their times of need,” said Mary Tinkey, luncheon chair. “All funds donated through our Community Fund will be directed to our 2023 focus areas including safe shelter, food insecurity and child safety.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand more about the organization through client stories and guest speakers, participate by making a donation, and mingle with other members.
“We receive approximately 100 calls a day asking for our support and we know there are so many others in need of Good Friends,” said Beverly Lassiter, board president.
Visit https://goodfriendscharlotte.org/ to learn more
