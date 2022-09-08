CHARLOTTE – The UMAR Golf Classic will return Oct. 10 to Providence Country Club for a day of charitable competition benefiting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The golf tournament raises critical funds supporting UMAR’s mission to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential, employment and cultural enrichment opportunities.
“This event is crucial to our annual fundraising goals, bringing in a large percentage of funds that support the programs our residents benefit from,” Chief Development Officer Andra Eason said. “It’s not only a fun day for our sponsors, but our participants love the opportunity to engage with our players and donors and show appreciation for the generosity shown at the event and beyond.”
The Texas Scramble style golf tournament will tee off at 10 a.m. and conclude with an award ceremony and silent auction at around 4:30 p.m. Players will receive lunch and snacks.
Sponsorship is required for entry into the tournament. Sponsorship packages can be viewed at UMARinfo.com/events. Contact Andra Eason, chief development officer, at AndraE@UMARinfo.com or 704-659-7624 for more information.
