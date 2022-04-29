CHARLOTTE – SandStar will relocate from its current office in the Ballantyne area to a larger space in South Point Business Park near Carowinds on May 1.
SandStar is an artificial intelligence company that provides computer vision technology for the retail industry. Such solutions engage shoppers with grab-and-go convenience, autonomous checkout and big data analytics.
The new facility, located in the Southpoint Business Park, will be the innovation, quality assurance and customer service hub for perfecting AI Computer Vision recognition technology to serve North America clients. Customers can also visit the showroom and chat with engineers driving the technology. The new facility combines a software lab, quality assurance lab, manufacturing lab, post-sales support call center, parts room and sales and marketing functions.
“Our growth is a direct result of the passion, creativity and dedication of our great staff,” President Mike Kiser said. “It is our mission to continue our momentum to benefit our customers and become one of Charlotte’s most desired employers.”
