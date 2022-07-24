POTSDAM, NY – Clarkson University recognized six alums, including Charlotte resident David Glenn, with the Golden Knight award.
Presented each year during the Alumni Reunion, Clarkson's most prestigious alumni award is given to alumni who have distinguished themselves either by service to Clarkson through alumni-associated activities or outstanding career achievement.
Glenn is a Loyal and Leadership donor in Clarkson's Good Knights Guild. His gift of the "David F. Glenn '82 Hydrotherapy Room" allows student-athletes to have optimal recovery. He donates to many sports during the year, including men's hockey, women's hockey, golf and swimming.
Glenn earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Clarkson in 1982 and his MBA from Queens University of Charlotte in 1986. At Clarkson, Glenn played varsity golf team and intramural hockey.
He is the founder and CEO of Kaleida Systems Inc., a private company that develops, markets and supports eRSP, an industry-leading software.
He has lived in Charlotte since graduating from Clarkson and credits the career center with finding him an opportunity to successfully launch his career. Dave has two children, Gina and Kevin.
