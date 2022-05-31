CHARLOTTE – OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently joined together to host 19 simultaneous blood drives across Charlotte, western North Carolina, and northwestern South Carolina.
The effort resulted in 378 successful donations of blood, making it the largest single-day blood collection drive ever for OneBlood in the Carolinas. Since each donation can help up to three people, potentially more than 1,100 lives were blessed.
The need for blood is constant because it cannot be manufactured or stockpiled. A donation today is transfused into a patient within 48 hours.
Organizations like the American Red Cross and OneBlood work together through their own donation sites and community-sponsored drives to gather the needed blood supply. Hospitals and medical centers then use that blood to save the lives of not only trauma and transplant patients, but also individuals needing blood products as part of their treatment for cancer, sickle cell disease or other medical conditions.
“Blood donation is an easy way to make a tremendous impact in the community,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communication and public relations at OneBlood.
Unfortunately, the number of blood donations nationally has decreased the past two years.
“The pandemic has upended many of the traditional locations for blood drives,” Forbes explained.
With so many businesses having their employees working remotely, and the cancellation of many public gatherings, the number of organizations hosting blood drives significantly declined.
Recognizing this need, the Church of Jesus Christ organized the “Give as He Gave” blood drive at 19 of their meetinghouses in the region.
“Saving the life of someone else through a blood donation is a beautiful way to remember the gift of the atoning sacrifice provided to us by the Savior,” said Elder Matthew Harding, a regional faith leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “People of faith look for opportunities to help their neighbors. We were happy to join with OneBlood to help alleviate some of the blood shortages in our area by hosting these blood drives and encouraging people to participate.”
Many individuals were inspired to take part in the “Give as He Gave” blood drive. In fact, 265 participants were first-time OneBlood donors.
“I love donating blood because it’s a way I can serve my neighbor,” said Matthews resident Cheri Hendricks. Quoting a line from a favorite hymn, Hendricks continued, “Because I have been given much, I too must give.”
For some donors, signing up was more than just a good idea.
“A few years ago, my daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia,” said Jeremy Poulton, of Cornelius. “She had numerous blood transfusions. We are just so grateful our daughter is still with us and want to give back.”
OneBlood hopes that more people will become regular blood donors.
“There is no greater gift than to give someone their life back,” Forbes said.
Want to help?
Visit www.oneblood.org to discover where you can donate blood or how you can host a blood drive.
