CHAPEL HILL – Girls tennis players from Charlotte Catholic, Marvin Ridge and Myers Park have reached the semifinals of the 2020-21 NCHSAA state championships.
The state tournament also featured players from Ardrey Kell, Cuthbertson and Independence.
3A Singles
Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) will play Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash) at 9 a.m. June 26 at Burlington Tennis Center. Gehrig defeated Jillian Russert (Watauga) 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Brook Bieniek (Cape Fear) 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the tournament.
Merritt Wilson (Marvin Ridge) defeated Owen Soccorso (East Chapel Hill) 6-2, 6-1 in the first round, but she lost to Peyton Philemon (New Hanover) 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
3A Doubles
Ava Tan and Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) will play Ingrid Mast and Maddie Moore (East Chapel Hill) at 9 a.m. June 26 at the Burlington Tennis Center. Tan and Tozzi defeated Grace Breeden and Marcie LaRowe (Topsail) 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Suzanne Earnshaw and Courtney Fisher (Northwood) 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.
Avery Sager and Jeslyn Pratiknjo (Marvin Ridge) will play Caroline Adkins and Kathryn Adkins (Fike) at 9 a.m. June 26 at the Burlington Tennis Center. Sager and Pratiknjo defeated Sabrina Achki and Simone Samuel (North Brunswick) 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Mary Anna Stiles and Caroline Beasley (Terry Sanford) 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
Lacey Craig and Ally Gray (Cuthbertson) as well as Ella Sixbury & Sadie Ehrenberg (Charlotte Catholic) qualified for the tournament but they lost their first round matches.
4A Singles
Elyse Duley (Myers Park) defeated Pradnya Akula (South Central) 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, but she lost to lost to Orianna Espinoza (Hough) 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Madeline Fowler (Independence) defeated Emma Hulicki (Wakefield) 6-4, 6-1 in the first round, but she lost to Julia Abrams (Mooresville) 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Shruthi Ramireddy (Ardrey Kell) and Anne Mason-Moore (Myers Park) qualified for the tournament, but they lost their first round matches.
4A Doubles
Carson Weber and Mia Basinger (Myers Park) will play Elizabeth Vollmin and Macy Morrison (Hoggard) at 9 a.m. at Millbrook Exchange Park. Weber and Basinger defeated Valentina Jimenez and Virginia Jimenez (Hough) 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Payton Baxter and Sidney Malek (Cardinal Gibbons) 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 in the first round.
Meredyth Barr and Ella Bumgardner (Myers Park) defeated Euly Gimson and Trevlyn Roberts (Broughton) 3-6, 7-6 (12-10), 7-5 in the first round but they lost to Jessica Branon and Meira Volk (Hough) 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Ardrey Kell duos Julia McMillan and Camden Wallace as well as Hannah Biggers and Silvia Petrikis qualified for the tournament, but they lost their first round matches.
