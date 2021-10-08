CHARLOTTE – The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council will hold its annual Community Food Drive on Oct. 9 at several locations throughout the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.
The drive comes as COVID-19 continues to be a concern in the region, creating a perfect storm of enormous increases in need and less donated food.
Event organizers hope to collect more than 50,000 pounds of food to directly impact the more than 553,000 people in the region who live at or below the poverty level. All food from the drive will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and its local partner agencies.
The Girl Scout Food Drive kicks off the weekend celebrating International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11 and is one of many ways Girl Scouts can take action to change the world.
“Now, more than ever, we need to support girls in our community,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “As our region continues to navigate through the food security issues exacerbated by COVID-19, we know collectively, our work is far from over and Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council remains dedicated to positively impacting the communities we serve.”
The general public can contribute to the Girl Scout Food Drive by donating non-perishable food items to one of eight locations on Oct. 9:
• Uptown: Second Harvest Food Bank, 500 Spratt St. B, Charlotte
• East Charlotte: GSHNC Service Center, 7007 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte
• Concord: Cooperative Christian Ministries, 246 County Club Drive N.E., Concord
• North Charlotte: Loaves & Fishes – Ada Jenkins Center, 212 Gamble St., Davidson
• Stanly County: Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Main St., Locust
• York County: Fort Mill Care Center, 2760 Old Nation Road., Fort Mill
• York County: Mt. Harmony Food Pantry, 6268 Ridge Road., Clover
• Rowan County: Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury
Specific hours for the drop-off locations can be found here.
Participants who are unable to drop off food at one of the designated locations are encouraged to visit the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council Service Center, located at 7007 Idlewild Road., which will has drop off bins available Oct. 11 to 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
On the web: https://www.hngirlscouts.org/en/sf-events-repository/2021/food-drive.html
