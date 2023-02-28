French-Asian bakery pops up in Pineville

PINEVILLE – TOUS les JOURS announced that its third North Carolina location opened recently within Super G Mart.
The new French-Asian bakery café is owned by franchisee Chulho Chang, who owns and operates a TOUS les JOURS location in Charlotte and expects to open another in Greensboro within the next year.
“TOUS les JOURS is a well-established bakery and café brand throughout the U.S. and South Korea, and I am very proud to be furthering the bakery chain’s footprint across North Carolina,” Chang said. “After the success of my Charlotte location, I was eager to continue growing the brand’s presence in Mecklenburg County, and Super G Mart provided a great opportunity to bring TOUS les JOURS to Pineville and introduce the brand’s freshly baked, globally inspired pastries to my fellow Mecklenburg locals.”
The chain offers more than 300 kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily. It’s also a place to get coffee and other drinks.
One of brand’s bestselling items is its Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. The menu includes milk bread, macarons, loaves and croissants, as well as coffee.
TOUS les JOURS’ is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 10500 Centrum Pkwy.
