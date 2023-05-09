Foundation enters new chapter following Levine’s passing

CHARLOTTE – The Leon Levine Foundation announced five board and staff promotions as it begins executing the first phase of the succession plan following the passing of philanthropist Leon Levine.
The Family Dollar Store founder died last month at age 85. The foundation formed in 1980 will move forward with its work and mission consistent with Levine’s goals and belief that a board should have a formally approved succession plan for key staff leadership.
“As we honor the life well-lived of Leon Levine, we look forward to perpetuating the amazing legacy of giving that he started for his customers through The Leon Levine Foundation,” said Tom Lawrence, president and new CEO of The Leon Levine Foundation. “Our team is dedicated to achieving all we can for his memory and look forward to the challenging but important work ahead as we strive to fulfill the mission of his foundation.”
Lawrence has been with the foundation for 21 years, serving as president since 2012. He will add CEO to that title. Lawrence is also the chief financial officer of the Levine Family Office, which he joined back in 2002.
Grantmaking will continue as it has prior to Levine’s passing and will focus on investments in nonprofits focused on education, healthcare, human services and Jewish values in the Carolinas.
In the fiscal year 2022, the foundation awarded 481 grants totaling over $33.5 million. To date, the foundation has paid over $350 million in grants in its history. Levine believed that the foundation should “strive to serve as a philanthropic leader and as an example of how to make a meaningful difference in the challenges that our community and region face.”
Other appointments are as follows:
• Sandra P. Levine will be the new chairman emerita and will also remain a member of the board. Leon and Sandra married in 1978 and created the Leon Levine Foundation in 1980 with a modest sum of money. At the time, Leon was appointed president, and Sandra was appointed vice president and has remained involved in the foundation since its inception.
• Michael Tarwater was appointed the new chairman of the board. He previously served as senior advisor and as a member of the board of directors. Before joining the Foundation in 2019, Michael enjoyed a 35-year career with Carolinas Healthcare System (Atrium Health) and is a well-known philanthropist in the Charlotte community.
• Justin Steinschriber will serve as the new senior vice president, a new role in the organization. He previously served as the foundation’s operations director and senior program officer. Steinschriber also serves in a dual role as the operations director for the Levine Family Office. Prior to joining the foundation in 2016, he worked at Wells Fargo Private Bank and Moore & Van Allen PLLC.
• Janice Gearheart will serve as the new accounting director of the Levine Family Office. She was previously the controller for the Levine Family Office. Gearheart joined the Levine Family Office in 2019 after working as a consultant with CliftonLarsonAllen’s cast division.
“This organization was created by Mr. Levine to help people meet challenges they face in trying to reach self-sufficiency,” said Michael Tarwater, Chairman of the Board of The Leon Levine Foundation. “Our job now is to honor his vision by building upon the solid foundation that he laid and enhancing his incredible legacy through the work we do going forward. We are excited about continuing this noble work.”
