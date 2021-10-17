CHARLOTTE – Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Adrian Bernard Hamrick received the DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal for his service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
The award was presented Oct. 14 by the Halifax Convention Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The award recognizes the contributions Hamrick has made in both his military and civilian career.
One of Hamrick’s achievements, as noted by chapter Regent Katharine Vanzant Arno, was his service as an elite guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC.
From January 1990 to December 1991, Hamrick (Tomb Guard #0366) was one of the dedicated guards standing watch at the tomb for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The tomb, which commemorates its 100th anniversary in November, has been continually guarded by members of the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, nicknamed “The Old Guard,” since 1937.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was created to be the final resting place for unknown soldiers from World War I. Eventually, remains were added from subsequent wars. Today, the tomb represents all missing and unknown service members.
The Distinguished Citizen Medal is awarded to emergency first-responders, emergency health responders, active-duty military and veterans of the United States Armed Forces, and citizens who have contributed to the defense, security or freedom of their community, state or nation in an exceptional manner.
The award was first introduced in 2013 by the NSDAR National Defense Committee.
To receive the award, a citizen must be nominated by a local chapter or a state society. Hamrick’s nomination included a detailed timeline of his leadership from the time he first enlisted in the Army in 1982, to the time of the nomination.
Hamrick's résumé includes multiple tours as a team leader; Army Ranger School instructor; U.S. Command Central service for Afghanistan, Iraq and the Horn of Africa; numerous awards, such as the Legion of Merit and Global War on Terrorism Medal; and induction into the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame with the 2020 class.
Since retiring from the Army, Hamrick served as vice president of The Million Veterans March Organization and spoke in Washington, D.C., in support of the efforts to end homelessness among veterans.
He also served as the executive vice president and CEO for the Carolinas Sports Enhancement Center and as a director on Veteran Retreats Foundation Board.
Hamrick leads a nonprofit, Seal Prep in Charlotte, that focuses on personal development of Charlotte youth.
About DAR
DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans and meaningful community service.
The Halifax Convention Chapter of Charlotte was founded in 1909 and has 110 members.
On the web: www.dar.org
