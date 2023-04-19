CHARLOTTE – The site of the old Wild East Pan-Asian Bistro may be redeveloped into a two-story, 17,200-square-foot office building.
Thomas Elrod has applied to rezone the one-acre lot at the northwest intersection of Carmel Road and Little Avenue. The site is north of Pineville-Matthews Road and east of Johnston Road.
John Carmichael, a land-use attorney with Robinson Bradshaw, said the current zoning limits the building to a restaurant use that is up to 3,500 square feet, but the site is surrounding by office uses. The site used to be a bank branch.
Carmichael presented the project to Charlotte City Council on April 17. What he presented was different than the site plan the council had in their materials. The building went from stretching the entire length of Little Avenue to becoming more square-shaped. The square footage did not change. The project will include an eight-foot planting strip and 12-foot multi-use path along Carmel Road.
No one spoke out against the project. No one on the council spoke up either. It is located in Tariq Bokhari’s district.
The rezoning maybe decided as early as next month.
In oher business
Developers sought deferrals for two rezoning hearings in south Charlotte council member Tariq Bokhari’s district:
• Petition 2021-198: Nest Home Communities LLC wants to redevelop 1.82 acres from a house to a townhome community with up to 17 units on Providence Road (south of Fairview Road and north of East Barden Road).
• Petition 2022-091: Tim Pratt - Copper Builders LLC wants to rezone 1.53 acres to incorporate more units into a townhome community on Lynnwood Drive (west of Sterling Road and north of Ridgewood Avenue).
Charlotte City Council also held a public hearing to refresh SouthPark Towers.
