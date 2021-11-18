CHARLOTTE – Grab a cape and sign up to take “Big Steps for Small Heroes” for Charlotte’s pediatric cancer community. Registration is open for 24 Foundation’s second annual 24,000 Mile Challenge, presented by TowneBank, which will take place Feb. 5, 2022.
“We encourage people to enjoy a day of fitness while carrying the torch for our cancer community,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “This event will be a great activity for the entire family and will make an immediate impact on the lives of children affected by cancer.”
Participants will collectively complete 24,000 miles of fitness throughout the Queen City and from wherever they are to support the local pediatric cancer community. They will be able to log miles from fitness activities – such as running or walking – or taking steps while shopping or doing errands. Individuals and teams can select one of 24 Foundation’s primary routes – Freedom Park and Little Sugar Creek Greenway – suggested routes or map out their own. There will also be opportunities to double mileage by visiting “double-dip” locations throughout Charlotte.
Participants are encouraged to dress as a superhero.
“Dressing up will be a fun and creative way to channel our inner superhero to honor and support our pediatric cancer community, while raising funds and awareness to help fight their nemesis – cancer,” Ryan said.
Want to register?
Registration costs $35 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under. Fundraising is encouraged but not required. Proceeds benefit 24 Foundation’s pediatric cancer partners, including Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, Pinky Swear Foundation and Claire’s Army. On the web: 24foundation.org.
