CHARLOTTE – Smithfield Elementary School fifth-grader Benjamin Smith explained the importance of responsible decision-making during the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education’s May 9 meeting.
The 11-year-old was picked to lead everyone in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and had the opportunity to address the audience, which included Smithfield Principal Allison Plunkett and teacher Julia Rice.
“When it comes to responsible decision-making, one of the most important things to do first is to think before you speak,” Benjamin said. “It is also important to think before acting.”
Benjamin explained how one of Smithfield’s teachers encourages students not to be impulsive because that behavior can lead to hurtful words or bad decisions. It’s better to think about how your actions will affect others like your friends, family and teachers.
Benjamin has applied this philosophy to his life, most notably when he played the role of Charlie Bucket in the fifth-grade production of “Willy Wonka.”
“I helped encourage others to make responsible decisions of not talking while backstage,” he said. “It was hard for me because I wanted to talk to my friends but I did not want to distract the other performers on stage.”
He also tries to set a good example as a member of Smithfield Elementary’s safety patrol. He’ll sometimes escort a pre-kindergarten student to their classrooms because they may be too scared to walk by themselves.
“I’m a leader to the little ones,” Benjamin said. “It is my hope that people at school see me as a person who makes good decisions.”
Benjamin said he plans to use responsible decision making at Quail Hollow Middle School.
Outside of school, Benjamin likes to fish, build airplane models and work with LEGOs, according to school board member Lisa Cline.
