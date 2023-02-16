CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will host the 2023 Women of Distinction Fashion Show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at Quail Hollow Club.
The ticketed event will raise funding to provide educational opportunities and scholarships for students from the local Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as support for other Salvation Army programs. Tickets cost $100.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will award three recipients “Women of Distinction” awards.
These awards will go to inspirational figures in the community – one who has overcome hardships such as homelessness to achieve greatness; one former Boys & Girls Club member who is accomplishing her goals beyond college; and another – Judy Vinroot.
Author and news anchor Molly Grantham will host the event.
