CHARLOTTE – The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s Fashion Funds the Cure will highlight the dreams of pediatric cancer warriors April 2 in an upscale runway show presented by SouthPark Mall.
Fashion Funds the Cure blends high fashion with the dreams of pediatric cancer warriors to raise money for pediatric cancer research.
Journalist Kristi O’Connor and Ashley Stroehlein, a sports anchor reporter at WCNC, will co-host this year’s event.
Local pediatric cancer warriors will get two opportunities to walk the runway.
For their first walk, each child will be dressed in fashions from Dillard’s at SouthPark Mall. Then for the Dream Walk finale, the children will return to the stage dressed as what they want to be when they grow up, escorted by a local “role model” that works in their dream profession.
Guests will meet kids like 4-year-old Luca who despite his battle with stage IV Wilms Tumor has dreams of becoming a racecar driver when he grows up. Luca will be escorted down the runway by 17- year-old sprint car racing driver Gray Leadbetter. After the event, Gray will sign autographs at a meet and greet at Dillard’s.
I Am Courageous, a nonprofit that creates uplifting entertainment to encourage seriously ill children, will be filming in partnership with NPCF for their “Dream Series” featured on Youtube.
The “Dream Series” is a collection of videos that features interviews with the pediatric cancer warriors from Fashion Funds the Cure events across the country, hosted by teen actor and Disney Channel star Gabriella Graves.
Runway fashions will be provided by 7 For All Mankind, David Yurman, Dillard’s, Johnny Was, Kendra Scott, Lilly Pulitzer, Psycho Bunny, Scotch & Soda, and Victoria & Jane from SouthPark Mall.
The event will feature a cocktail reception, live entertainment, light bites from Maggiano’s and a silent auction.
Want to go?
Fashion Funds the Cure takes place April 2 with a cocktail reception at 1 p.m. and fashion show at 2 p.m. at SouthPark Mall’s Center Court, 4400 Sharon Road. .Tickets cost $50. Buy tickets at NationalPCF.org/events or call 813-269-0955.
