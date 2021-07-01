WILMINGTON – In addition to the many difficulties over the last year and half, thousands of families have the added stress of not knowing what happened to someone they love. That’s especially true on cold cases like that of Jane Bui, missing from Charlotte.
Since Oct. 16, 1997, Bui was last seen on Albemarle Road at her daughter’s house. Her vehicle was later located with an acquaintance driving it on June 12, 1998, in Catawba County.
Bui was 36 years old and lived in Lincolnton at the time of her disappearance.
In an effort to bring renewed attention to the case, the family will mark Bui’s 60th birthday hosting a candlelight vigil on July 6, where they will unveil a new age-progression picture of her. The family invites the public to attend.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Indian Trail, 732 Indian Trail-Fairview Road, Indian Trail.
“The longer someone has been missing, the more important age-progression becomes,” said Monica Caison, founder of the CUE Center for Missing Persons. “Hair and clothing styles change, age does its thing, and weight fluctuates, et cetera, so it takes an expert to do age-progression in a way that captures the person’s spirit.”
Bui’s age-progression was developed by Canadian forensic artist Diana Trepkov (www.forensicsbydiana.com), the author of “Faceless, Voiceless: From Search to Closure, A Forensic Artist's Inspirational Approach to the Missing and Unidentified.”
Trepkov has appeared on CNN and presented her work at an FBI conference. She has answered requests from the CUE Center for Missing Persons for well over a decade and provides a renewed hope in cases that remain desperate for answers. “We are grateful in Diana’s service to our organization over the many years, her attention to details and her kind spirit of empathy for the victim means the world to our efforts in finding those missing,” Caison said.
If anyone has information concerning Bui, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-353-1000 or the CUE Center’s 24-hour hotline at 910-232-1687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.