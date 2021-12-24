CHARLOTTE – As families across the country planned to resume holiday activities, the new COVID-19 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly – forcing many to rethink their holiday plans at the last minute. As the U.S. is facing the resurgence, experts are warning of increased anxiety this holiday season.
“Many looked forward to reuniting with their families again for the first time in two years,” said Veronda Bellamy, a mental health counselor and life coach who founded the Relevancy Factor. “However, many are thinking that canceling plans at the last minute for the sake of safety may be the right move. It will also curtail anxiety about potentially spreading the variant or contracting it.”
When faced with anxiety, it can cause many different emotions and reactions.
For some, anxiety can show up as anger, confusion, uneasiness, restless or edginess. These feelings can be managed.
While it’s easy to have this type of anxiety resulting from last-minute changes or what feels to be another wave of COVID-19, Bellamy notes taking the following actions to cope with variant anxiety around the holidays:
• Be willing to meet others where they are. “This is critical because ultimately it releases you from the pressure of trying to control a situation that has already been determined by the other family members,” Bellamy said. “Accept it and offer other suggestions like Zoom gatherings with the family. Find some Zoom games that can be played with everyone to make it fun for everyone.”
• Being honest about the root problem is a huge step. “Often times, many have challenges with naming anxiety, what they are feeling or what has really upset them,” Bellamy said . “Try to name it this time for what it really is so that you can begin to manage anxiety better than ever before.”
• Practice mindfulness. “Once you have been honest with yourself and met others where they are, consider meditating on what has occurred and sitting with those feelings,” she adds. “This will allow you to make room to respond in this same manner the next time a problem arises, or you feel anxious. This will begin a chain reaction of positive decision making and the more you practice mindfulness, your mindset will begin to shift.”
