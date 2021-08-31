CHARLOTTE – The Elm Lane bridge opened this morning as part of the I-485 express lanes project to add an express lane and deliver additional corridor improvements along Interstate 485 between I-77 and U.S. 74.
“We’re excited to open this bridge and provide a vital connection for our neighbors in south Charlotte,” said Stephen Rosenburgh, at-large member for the Board of Transportation. “This new structure will give everyone a safer way to get around by car, bike, or on foot.”
Elm Lane has been closed to thru traffic between N.C. 51 and Ballantyne Commons Parkway for a year, allowing contract crews to safely demolish the existing bridge over I-485.
The new bridge features an additional travel lane, a 12-foot multiuse path on the west side, and an 8-foot sidewalk on the east side.
The express lanes project also includes these improvements:
• Adding one general purpose lane in each direction of I-485 between Rea Road and Providence Road
• Widening the bridge carrying Ballantyne Commons Parkway over I-485 in Charlotte
• Improving the interchange at John Street in Matthews
• Building an interchange at Weddington Road in Matthews
“The Elm Lane bridge is one piece of a larger improvement this part of Charlotte needs,” said Tony Lathrop, a member of the Board of Transportation. “This would not be possible without our contract partners and other stakeholders working hard to deliver this project.”
