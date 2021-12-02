CHARLOTTE – Lisa Ellsworth, who is completing her second term as president of the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County, plans to file her candidacy for N.C. Senate District 42 on Dec. 6, the first day of filing for the 2022 elections.
“I am committed to principled representative leadership, serving the people of Charlotte with integrity and transparency, advocating for the issues important to them and working to build back a stronger foundation for North Carolina,” Ellsworth said.
Raised in the U.S. military as the proud daughter of an Air Force officer, Lisa moved every 18 months as a child. Her family settled in the suburbs of Washington D.C. – in part so she could go to the same public high school for three years and graduate among friends.
After graduating from the College of William & Mary in Virginia with a bachelor's degree in government, Ellsworth went to work for the Clinton Administration. She served in the White House, then in the Pentagon as Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Army, and finally as Executive Assistant to the Secretary of the Veterans Affairs.
After her federal service, Ellsworth attended Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston Salem, followed by private practice in finance, representing large and mid-sized lending institutions in complex secured lending transactions.
Lisa and her husband, Brian, an intellectual property attorney, settled in Charlotte over 18 years ago and have grown strong roots in the community. Lisa stepped back from her law career to raise their three children – Grace, JD, and Nate – while volunteering in their schools and becoming active in the local politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.