CHARLOTTE – The Giving Pledge announced Dec. 14 that 14 philanthropists, including Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias, joined the Giving Pledge since December 2020, bringing the total number of signatories to 231 from 28 countries.
The Giving Pledge is a commitment by some of the world’s wealthiest individuals and couples to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills. It aims to encourage wealthy people to give more, establish their giving plans sooner and give with greater impact.
“We hope to be able in our lifetimes and beyond to have some impact on those who have been less fortunate than us,” they wrote in their Giving Pledge letter. “Our goal is simple; lead with giving.”
Ric and Brenda Elias have been married for 24 years and have two children.
Since founding Red Ventures in 2000, Ric has earned several awards, including Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur of the Year in 2011.
Brenda is active in the community. She is dedicated to helping youth, reshaping the foster care system and improving public education.
Together, they are passionate about promoting economic mobility for underserved young adults.
Ric founded several nonprofits, including Road to Hire and Golden Door Scholars, as well as social enterprise Forward787 in Puerto Rico. They recently donated $5 million to Johnson C. Smith University to advance more leaders of color.
