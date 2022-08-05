CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30.
Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs
Locally, volunteers spread out across the Charlotte region, including Ballantyne, Uptown and University City, to pack backpack donations, serve breakfast at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department event, engage in some gardening, hold a blood drive and paint dorms for trafficking survivors.
