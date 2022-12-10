Dye records 1,500th point as Queens defeats High Point

CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team held High Point to 34% shooting in the second half as the Royals stormed past the Panthers, 87-79, Dec. 9.
High Point shot 51% in the first half, but the Royals held the eighth best scoring offense to a 34% clip in the second half. Queens would use a 12-2 run to take a 62-57 lead which was their largest of the game.
The Royals also capitalized from the free throw line in the second half going 22-for-31 from the stripe while the Panthers went 9-for-17.
Kenny Dye led the charge with a season-high 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. Dye recorded his 1,500th career point, becoming the sixth Royal in program history to reach the milestone. The senior added five rebounds and four assists in the win.
Jay’Den Turner tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kalib Mathews added a career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. AJ McKee scored 13.
Queens improved to 8-1 this season when out-rebounding their opponent as the Royals won the rebounding total 47-41. Gavin Rains grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Rains ranks top 15 nationally in D1 for rebounds per game.
The Royals continue their road trip Wednesday, Dec. 14, when Queens travels to East Tennessee State University for a non-conference clash inside Freedom Hall. Tip-off starts at 7 p.m. Watch the game on ESPN Plus.
