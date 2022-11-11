Duke Energy to install microgrid at Camp Lejeune

CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has been awarded a $22 million utility energy service contract by Marine Corps BaseCamp Lejeune for the design and construction of a microgrid at the military base.
The microgrid solution includes upgraded electrical infrastructure, 5 megawatts of on-site natural gas-fired generation, a 5.4-MW battery energy storage system, integration of an existing solar photovoltaic system and a microgrid controller to provide integrated demand management, black start and islanding capability.
“We're excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune," said Melisa Johns, vice president, Distributed Energy Solutions at Duke Energy. “This project offers a number of innovative and integrated solutions that will lead to more efficient energy use and significant cost savings to Camp Lejeune.”
The award leverages Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) funding to install the microgrid at Camp Johnson – an education and training area located within Camp Lejeune.
“The Marine Corps is investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to position installations to prevent, recover and survive a prolonged loss of electrical service from weather – and climate-related events,” explained Marine Corps Installations Command Public Works Director Walter Ludwig. “This UESC award is a major step toward furthering the reliability, resilience and efficiency of Camp Lejeune’s electrical infrastructure and on-site generation capabilities.”
While many installations have backup generators, Duke Energy said microgrids provide a more sophisticated generation source. Microgrids enable operators to manage the power load and everything plugged into the grid, while redirecting power to critical missions that require an uninterruptible energy supply during an unplanned power outage.
