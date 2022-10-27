CHARLOTTE – Duck Donuts will celebrate the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Oct. 29 with a Family Fun Day.
The newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center (9825 Sandy Rock Place, Suite 5B) and join locations in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.
“Supply chain issues really set us back from opening for an entire year. Finally getting the shop open is something that makes me so happy,” said managing member Andre Walters, who co-owns the south Charlotte store with professional basketball player Will Clyburn. “I am looking forward to meeting our new neighbors and establishing new community relationships right in our backyard. We are so excited to introduce the area to the Duck Donuts experience and sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, and made-to-order doughnuts.”
Attendees of the grand opening can enjoy donut tastings and live face painting for kids. The first customer in line when doors open at 6 a.m. will receive a Duck Donuts gift basket filled with merchandise and one free dozen doughnuts per month for a year. A portion of all proceeds on grand opening day will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte and the Rea Farms STEAM Academy.
The new 1,064-square-foot space reflects the franchise’s beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. Guests will experience doughnuts made-to-order with various coatings, toppings and drizzles. The menu includes doughnut breakfast sandwiches, coffee and espresso beverages, doughnut sundaes, milkshakes and retail items.
