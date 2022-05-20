CHARLOTTE – Construction has begun on a third Duck Donuts location in the Charlotte region, adding to existing locations at Charlotte Kenilworth Commons and Huntersville.
The new venture will be located at 9855 Sandy Rock Place in Charlotte, where customers will have the opportunity to enjoy warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts.
“We are excited to finally begin construction on our latest location, which we hope to see open early this fall,” said André Walters, co-owner of the Rea Farms Duck Donuts location. “The plan has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re excited to bring this family friendly, unique concept to Rea Farms to provide our guests with fresh, customizable dessert options.”
Duck Donuts customers will be able to create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including chocolate icing with sprinkles and maple icing with bacon. Stores offer a viewing area where customers can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering.
Duck Donuts will host a grand opening celebration once an opening date has been identified.
On the web: duckdonuts.com.
