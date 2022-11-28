CHARLOTTE – Dry Pro Foundation and Crawlspace Specialists, A Groundworks Company, has come alongside Charlotte Rescue Mission to help combat addiction. Dry Pro has agreed to match all gifts given to the nonprofit on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000.
“We all know someone who has been affected either directly or indirectly by addiction, and we know that the Charlotte Rescue Mission is making a lasting difference in the fight against this horrible disease,” Dry Pro Founder Ron Weatherly said. “ We want to come alongside and help, and encourage others to do the same.”
Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org/donate to make a donation.
For nearly a century, Charlotte Rescue Mission has provided free, faith-based residential recovery programs that help people struggling with addiction achieve long-term sobriety, find employment and stable housing, and restore and build healthy relationships.
Dry Pro helps homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space encapsulation and concrete needs.
