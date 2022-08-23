CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director.
Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk.
She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid and the N.C. Innovations Waiver for four years.
