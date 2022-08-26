CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-area residents were honored this week by Dole as “Healthy Hometown Heroes” for their work organizing mobile pantries and other food distribution events as part of a larger mission to eliminate hunger in the region.
Nelson Montoya, president of Dole Fresh Fruit, a division of Charlotte-based Dole Food Company, Inc. recognized 11 team members from Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and the Food Lion Supermarket at The Plaza in Noda as part of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, a nine-month empowered-living and community involvement program that recruits and celebrates everyday heroes in the fight for a healthier, more selfless and extraordinary world.
These local heroes were acknowledged during a drive-through food distribution event at Nations Ford Elementary in Charlotte hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank and featuring the donation of DOLEfresh fruits and vegetables provided in partnership with Food Lion Feeds. Second Harvest, Food Lion and Dole collaborated on a similar mobile pantry event in Charlotte earlier this month.
“We have been saluting local heroes from all across the country this year who are working to better their neighborhoods, so it is a privilege to celebrate the efforts of a group with a similar passion for our hometown of Charlotte,” Montoya said. “I am proud of the partnership that Second Harvest, Food Lion and Dole have created to address food insecurity in our community. It is a great example of the heroic results that are possible when different groups – in this case a brand, retailer and nonprofit – come together for a common good.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina strives through education, advocacy, and partnerships to eliminate hunger by the solicitation and distribution of food.
Food Lion Feeds is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion Supermarkets focused on alleviating food insecurity in Food Lion communities.
The broader Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble! initiative, continues through Sept. 10 with original recipes, DOLE Banana stickers and DOLEPineapple tags, digital downloads and other free deliverables inspired by the Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe.
Heroes 13 years or older are encouraged to enter Dole's Celebrate Super Heroes Contest for an opportunity to win up to $3,000 in cash prizes. For full contest rules, click here.
