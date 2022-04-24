CHARLOTTE – The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will be coming to Charlotte on May 22 as one of four locations in the state.
The event, founded in Australia, unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.
Riders in the Charlotte area are asked to register at gentlemansride.com, for details so the organization can continue to track the global participation and funds raised.. There is also a shortened link to visit the Charlotte Chapter at bit.ly/CLTDGR where riders and supporters can register or donate to show support.
