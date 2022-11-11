WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has installed medication take back containers in its hospital lobbies as part of its sustainability goals and initiatives. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.
“Taking the extra step to properly dispose of medication can greatly reduce the risk of medications ending up in the wrong hands or polluting our communities’ drinking water,” said Andrea Reed, Novant Health vice president of pharmacy services. “Novant Health has installed these medication containers for everyone in our areas to use, regardless of if you are a patient, as an extension of our commitment to improve the health of our communities.”
Novant Health Medication Take Back Container Locations
Syringes, sharps, needles and other biohazard materials are not accepted at drop boxes for safety reasons.
Charlotte Area Novant Health Locations
Huntersville Medical Center: 10030 Gilead Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Matthews Medical Center: 1500 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105
Mint Hill Medical Center: 8201 Healthcare Loop, Charlotte, NC 28215
Presbyterian Medical Center:200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204
Winston-Salem Area Novant Health Locations
Clemmons Medical Center: 6915 Village Medical Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012
Forsyth Medical Center: 3333 Silas Creek Parkway. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Kernersville Medical Center: 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville, NC 27284
Rowan Medical Center: 612 Mocksville Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144
Thomasville Medical Center: 207 Old Lexington Road, Thomasville, NC 27360
Coastal Area Novant Health Locations
Brunswick Medical Center: 240 Hospital Drive NE, Bolivia, NC 28422
New Hanover Regional Outpatient Pharmacy: 2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC, 28401
New Hanover Regional Medical Center- Emergency Department North: 151 Scotts Hill Medical Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28411
Pender Memorial Hospital: 507 E. Fremont St., Burgaw, NC, 28425
To find other secure medication take back locations across North Carolina, visit Operation Medicine Drop.
