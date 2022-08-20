CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will give audiences a front-row seat to experience a rocket launch like never before when NASA’s Artemis I blasts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Aug. 29.
This will be the first planetarium event taking place in the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre, ushering in a new era of deep space exploration and humans’ return to the Moon.
“We’re thrilled to introduce our new planetarium programming with this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Heather Norton, chief science officer. “The audience will witness the launch of NASA’s Artemis I Mission on our seven-story dome screen with 12,000 watts of heart-pounding sound – the next-best thing to being there in person.”
Following the Artemis I launch, Discovery Place Science will offer additional planetarium programming later this fall that showcases even further depths of the universe using Digistar 7 – the world’s most advanced planetarium.
“Digistar 7 delivers an immersive, otherworldly experience that we're excited to bring to the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre.” said Catherine Wilson Horne, Discovery Place president & CEO. “These new planetarium experiences also give Discovery Place Science an opportunity to reintroduce adult programming that is so beloved by our community.”
While the Artemis I launch event is intended for all ages, additional planetarium programming will focus on adult audiences and welcome them to the heart of Uptown Charlotte to engage with science in a new way.
Details, including schedules and ticketing, will be announced at a later date.
Tickets cost $10 each with limited availability. Visit https://science.discoveryplace.org/explore/imax for details.
Want to go?
Doors to the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre open at 7:45 a.m. Livestream coverage begins at approximately 8 a.m. with Artemis I launch scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Dates are subject to change based on launch operations. Backup launch dates are Sept. 2 and 5.
