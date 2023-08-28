CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place is extending the run of its popular exhibition, “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes,” as well as introducing new programming to Discovery Place Science, to close out its 75th anniversary this fall.
“From bringing back our premier adult science event, Science on the Rocks, to hosting the largest and most popular exhibition in recent history, Discovery Place has had an extraordinary anniversary year,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, president and CEO. “As we begin closing out this celebratory year, we look forward to building upon our adult science offerings and bringing in new featured exhibitions for guests of all ages.”
Featured exhibitions at Discovery Place Science in 2023-24:
• “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” on exhibition now through Jan. 1, 2024. It explores 80 years of Marvel comic books as well as the 10 years of blockbuster movies they inspired.
• “A New Moon Rises”will open on Sept. 29 in the Tryon Street Lobby. The exhibit uses large-scale, high-resolution photographs of the lunar surface taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera to help answer questions about the Moon.
• “Dogs! A Science Tail”will open at Discovery Place Science on Feb. 3, 2024 and run through May 5. Exploring the bond between humans and dogs, the exhibition features immersive experiences that invite guests to see, hear, think and smell like a dog.
• “Ultimate Dinosaurs: Meet a New Breed of Beasts” will open at Discovery Place Science from June 21 to Sept. 8, 2024. It will give guests the opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology that puts a new twist on bringing these prehistoric creatures to life in the 21st century. The exhibition reveals a new breed of dinosaurs unfamiliar to popular imagination.
Discovery Place Science will expand upon its adult science offerings this year with the return of Science on Screen in Discovery Place Theatre on Oct. 13, featuring “Ghostbusters” and special guest speaker plus an adults-only “Macabre Masquerade” costume party on Oct. 21.
