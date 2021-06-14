CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will host an in-person adults’ afternoon event this month that showcases the interconnected ecosystem of artificial intelligence in our lives today.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. June 26 for Science on Screen: Back to the Future II. It will begin with a keynote address by IBM’s Rhonda Childress followed by a screening of the 1989 film, “Back to the Future II,” and a private viewing of the Museum’s latest traveling exhibition, Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine.
Childress will give a talk on emergent technologies at 3 p.m. that will make for a more healthy, effortless and sustainable home life.
As one of only 35 female IBM Fellows in the company’s history, Childress has created many firsts in her 28-year IBM career, including being the first IBM Service’s female Master Inventor, first IBM Security Fellow and first IBM Fellow from a Historically Black College or University. She holds over 220 U.S.-issued patents related to a multitude of fields, including cybersecurity, aviation, Internet of Things, mobility and system management.
Childress serves as vice president and privacy officer of Global Technology Services at IBM. She is a global champion for the advancement of women and other underrepresented minorities across the industry and is known to be unrelenting at breaking down barriers and paving pathways for today’s youth to find their futures in science, technology, engineering and math.
Following her talk, guests will watch the sequel to “Back the Future” in which Marty McFly and Doc Brown zoom in their infamous DeLorean to 2015 in an effort to prevent Marty’s son from sabotaging the family’s future. Their plans go awry as arch nemesis Biff discovers Doc’s invention and uses it for his own profit. After disastrously disrupting the space-time continuum, Marty and Doc must return to 1955 to set things right in Hill Valley.
Science on Screen: Back to the Future II, which is sponsored by IBM, is $15 per person. Advance ticket purchase is required as capacity is limited. Masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We ask that all others continue to wear their face coverings while in the museum.
Visit the event page for details or to buy tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.