CHARLOTTE – After having to cancel last year's event, Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg announced today that its signature community event, Dine Out For Kids, is back on the table.
The event will be held Tuesday, June 22. This year marks the 22nd year of the event, if it had not been canceled in 2020.
“We are thrilled that we can safely hold Dine Out For Kids again this year, and restaurants are eager to participate,” said May Johnston, marketing director with CIS-Charlotte. “This event is a popular CIS tradition that provides everyone in the community a fun, easy way to support kids in public schools and our local restaurants.”
The concept remains as it has been in years past: dine out – or order takeout – at one of the participating restaurants on June 22 and the restaurants will donate a percentage of sales that day to CIS. More than 30 restaurants and locations are slated to participate, with more being added. Reservations or tickets are not required to participate.
CIS is aware many people ordered take-out and supported their favorite restaurants as they could during the pandemic.
“We hope the community will make a special effort to target this particular date, however, to dine out or get take-out from one of the restaurants on our list,” said Johnston. “Tuesdays are traditionally a slower night for restaurants and they appreciate any uptick in business. Together we can have a big collective impact if we focus on this date to support an event that benefits CIS-Charlotte, public education and our local restaurants.”
Johnston said it’s been a difficult year for students, parents, teachers, and CIS-Charlotte staff that support students and families with basic needs, academic support, mentoring and other resources.
“To say it has been ‘difficult’ is an understatement,” Johnston said. “As everyone knows, the situation was truly unprecedented and presented many challenges on many fronts.
“We are incredibly proud and grateful to our team who put their students first and made every effort to ensure they – and their families – had what they needed, whether it was food, financial concerns, mental health support, technology and accessing their school work, or just being a listening ear and reprieve from social isolation.”
Many of the participating restaurants in Dine Out For Kids are longtime partners in the event, including Alexander Michael’s, Brixx Pizza, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, Johnny Burrito, Mama Ricotta’s and Mert’s Heart & Soul.
CIS-Charlotte has also reached out to other small and minority-owned local restaurants to add a variety of new restaurants to the line-up this year as well.
“We know it’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, too,” said Johnston, “so we are being flexible with their donation and ask they contribute only what is comfortable for them. We’re excited to have Lang Van join us this year, and Cake Affect, a specialty bakery, with more in the works.”
Johnston said CIS is especially excited to have Black Business Owners of Charlotte sign on as a new corporate sponsor. Black Business Owners of Charlotte hosts the popular Black Food Truck Friday events in Charlotte.
“Black Business Owners of Charlotte is planning to switch it up to ‘Black Food Truck Tuesday’ on June 22 in honor of Dine Out For Kids,” Johnston said. “The participating food trucks and the location are not confirmed yet, but we will be updating that information on our website soon.”
Bank of America, Black Business Owners of Charlotte, Duke Energy-Piedmont Natural Gas, HMS Host and Truliant Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the event.
Visit www.cischarlotte.org for details and the updated list of participating restaurants.
South Charlotte area restaurants include:
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar (Ballantyne, Christenbury, Dilworth, Gastonia, Huntersville & Mooresville)
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza (Birkdale, Blakeney, Dilworth, Foxcroft, Uptown)
• Cake Affect (4305 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail)
• Little Mama’s (4521 Sharon Road)
• Midwood Smokehouse (Ballantyne, Birkdale Village, Park Road Shopping Center & Plaza Midwood)
• Paco’s Tacos and Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd.
• YAFO Kitchen (Dilworth, Plaza Midwood & SouthPark)
