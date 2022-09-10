CHARLOTTE – The Diaper Bank of North Carolina is inviting the community to celebrate a permanent location in the Charlotte region that will allow the nonprofit to reach local families in need.
The ribbon-cutting celebration takes place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at 3418 Vance Court, Suite D.
"The opening of the Greater Charlotte branch is the culmination of several years of planning and preparation," said Michelle Old, founder and executive director of Diaper Bank of North Carolina. "We are excited to move toward our vision of addressing personal hygiene needs across the state."
The Greater Charlotte branch partners with regional organizations to distribute diapers, formula, and other baby essentials, along with period products and adult incontinence supplies.
"Our mission is to distribute dignity at all stages of life,” Old said.
Research shows that many U.S. families struggle to afford personal care items. One out of every three families reports difficulty accessing adequate diapers, and one out of every four individuals notes difficulty accessing adequate period products.
Likewise, adult incontinence products can cost $100 per month, a prohibitive amount for many older adults on a fixed income. Government safety-net programs, including SNAP (food stamps) or Medicare, do not cover personal hygiene items.
Old acknowledges the integral support of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County and The Archer Foundation, which helped secure the permanent facility and raise awareness in the Charlotte community. Smart Start of Mecklenburg County also assisted the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in raising money to fund operations and staff for the first 18 months.
"Bringing a diaper bank to the greater Charlotte community has been a labor of love for us at Smart Start," CEO Jake House said. "This valuable resource will have a demonstrable impact on the community and the families we serve."
