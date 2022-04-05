CHARLOTTE – Diaper Bank of North Carolina is opening a Greater Charlotte branch this month.
Founded in 2013, the nonprofit distributes dignity by providing personal hygiene products through local partner organizations. Diaper Bank of North Carolina has existing branches serving the Triangle, Greater Triad, and Lower Cape Fear communities.
“The opening of the Greater Charlotte branch is the culmination of several years of planning and preparation,” Executive Director Michelle Old said. “We are excited to move toward our vision of addressing personal hygiene needs across the state.”
The Greater Charlotte branch will partner with regional organizations to distribute diapers, formula and other baby essentials, along with period products and adult incontinence supplies.
“Our mission is to distribute dignity at all stages of life,” Old said.
Diaper Bank of North Carolina has served the Charlotte area since July 2021, distributing hygiene products in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. The opening of the Charlotte-based center in April will establish a permanent presence, enabling strengthened local partnerships and community outreach.
Old acknowledged the integral support of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County and The Archer Foundation, which helped secure the new facility space and raise awareness in the community. Smart Start also assisted Diaper Bank of North Carolina in raising money to fund operations and staff for the first 18 months.
“It is imperative that we ensure the fundamental necessities of all members of our community are met and having the presence of Diaper Bank of North Carolina locally will provide another means to do so,” said Jordan Archer of the Archer Foundation.
“Bringing a diaper bank to the greater Charlotte community has been a labor of love for us at Smart Start,” CEO Jake House said. “This valuable resource will have a demonstrable impact on the community and the families we serve.”
Diaper Bank of North Carolina is recruiting for branch coordinator and community outreach positions for the Greater Charlotte location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.