DAR honors Harper’s 30 years of military service

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Col. Michele Harper’s 30 years of service at a recent meeting.
Harper served in the N.C. Army National Guard from May 1993 to May 2023. Prior to officially retiring May 31, she received The Legion of Merit and Order of the Long Leaf Pine. These are the latest in a long line of honors, which includes the Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal.
She is a master Army aviator with over 2,400 flight hours in the UH1H Iroquois (the Huey) and the UH60A and L Model Blackhawk helicopters.
Harper has recorded many firsts as a woman serving in the N.C. Army National Guard, including first woman to serve as Blackhawk Assault Company Commander, Aviation Battalion Commander, Chief of Aviation Operation Training and Standardization Branch, Stave Aviation Officer and Aviation Brigade Commander.
She has served in one deployment to Iraq from 2008 to 2009. She was also the project officer for North Carolina’s first ever Yama Sakura (61) US-Japan Bilateral and Joint Command Post Exercise 2011-2012.
She has served active duty during several hurricanes, including Floyd, Fran, Irene, Isabel, Matthew, Florence, Dorian, as well as numerous winter storms.
Harper lives in Weddington with her husband, Aaron, and three children, Soren, Cruz and Jake.
