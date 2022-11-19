CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization approved a request from the City of Charlotte Department of Transportation to open a public comment period on proposed modifications to the future alignment of Fred D. Alexander Boulevard within the Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
The public comment period closes Dec. 16. This public comment period offers an opportunity for residents, business owners and other interested parties, within the Charlotte Urbanized Area, which includes Iredell, Mecklenburg and portions of Union County, to submit comments to CRTPO.
Fred D. Alexander Boulevard is a planned roadway that will connect Interstate 85 and Interstate 77 in the northwest area of the city. The reason for this modification is that a portion of this corridor will be dedicated as part of a development along its path. This amended alignment will better serve future development and provide additional opportunities for future access to adjacent properties.
The map shows the existing proposed alignment in yellow and the amended proposed alignment in dashed blue.
Fred D. Alexander Boulevard is an unfunded project (not expected to be constructed before 2050) and this action is to preserve the future corridor from built development. This action does not involve the acquisition of any property.
Submit written questions or comments via email. Comments should include “Fred D. Alexander Boulevard Alignment Modification” in the subject line to be considered. Email comments should be sent to: Andrew.Grzymski@charlottenc.gov by Dec. 16.
A summary of public comments received by email will be provided to the CRTPO board prior to their Jan. 25, 2023 meeting. Citizens may also sign up to speak during the public comment period of the Jan. 25 meeting.
Visit https://crtpo.org/get-involved/public-comments/ for details.
