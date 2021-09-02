CHARLOTTE -- Crescent Communities officially closed the sale of the Ally Charlotte Center building July 29 to Ally Financial.
Ally Financial is planning a phased move-in process into early 2022. Crescent Communities plans to relocate its Charlotte office into the building’s eighth floor later this year.
The 26-story skyscraper is located at 601 S. Tryon St, and features 750,000 square feet of office space, approximately 30,000 square feet of ground-level retail, a 12,000 square foot public plaza, and a 1,400-space parking garage.
Ally Charlotte Center is WIRED Certified Platinum – the highest level possible and the first Platinum Wired certification in Charlotte – and is pursuing LEED and WELL certifications, as well.
“We are pleased to offer the Ally team the very best in digital connectivity, technology infrastructure and future-proofing resiliency,” says Amy Bezanson of Crescent Communities. “At Ally Charlotte Center, employees can look forward to state-of-the-art connectivity capabilities and functions, exceeding the expectations of a Class A office environment.”
The tower will offer direct access to the forthcoming 381-room J.W. Marriott, luxury hotel with two on-site restaurants, meeting space, and a spa, which is expected to open later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.