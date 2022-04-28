CHARLOTTE – Crayola IDEAworks, an immersive creativity experience, has just arrived in Charlotte for a limited engagement, opening on May 13 at Camp North End.
The Southeast premiere of Crayola IDEAworks is the second stop on a multi-city, worldwide tour, having recently finished its inaugural run at Pennsylvania’s world-renowned museum, The Franklin Institute. The event is expected to be highly attended and only limited tickets are available. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at www.crayolaideaworks.com.
“Crayola’s mission has always been to help parents and teachers raise creatively alive children,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola VP of Business Development and Global Licensing. “We are very proud of Crayola IDEAworks, which helps unlock the creative skills behind design thinking, innovation and invention.”
Bursting with color, the 17,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art, interactive exhibition challenges guests to explore their inner creativity. Crayola IDEAworks is a personalized adventure for the whole family. Guests are guided by Crayola Craymojis, characters that represent creative style personalities and track their progress via RFID wristbands, culminating in a customized summary of the creative strengths discovered throughout their journey.
“Guest’s imagination will be challenged through immersive, digital interactives, hands-on activities and enthralling displays unlike anything that has ever been produced,” says Clayton Ferguson, principal and executive producer of Agency808 and Innov8ive Exhibitions. “This is an energetic, exciting event that families from across North Carolina will not want to miss!”
The exhibition features a multitude of activities for visitors to explore, learn and discover in three distinct, interactive areas:
• IDEA Workshop – Upon entry, guests will jump into challenges, questions, and puzzles that bring out their creative mind and sharpen their design-driven skills.
• The Colorverse – Guests will visit the bustling city of Crayopolis, travel out-of-this-world to the galactic Mars Station, and explore the curiosity-bending underwater SeaBase!
• Grand Finale – With one last scan of their RFID bracelet, guests will discover their unique creative style and attribute Craymoji based on personal choices highlighted during their adventure.
“We are thrilled to welcome Crayola IDEAworks to the historic Ford Building, which has quickly established itself as an ideal location for immersive art experiences by local creatives and international exhibits alike,” Tommy Mann, development director of Camp North End. “Crayola IDEAworks is a natural extension of Camp North End’s mission to inspire connection and creativity in people of all ages, across all industries.”
On the web: www.CrayolaIdeaworks.com
