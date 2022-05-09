CHARLOTTE – Jay and Miketa Davis, owners of Lulu’s Maryland-Style Chicken and Seafood and Hideaway Bar and Lounge, are still going strong in their third year of business with their third venture.
LuLu’s on Central, which opened in mid-March, is the extension of the original location.
Located at 2308 Central Ave., LuLu’s on Central is a sit-down establishment that features fan favorite menu items while incorporating new recipes, such as seafood nachos, bang buck shrimp, cream of crab soup, the crab cake BLT and salmon du jour.
The location is next to self-serve bar Pinhouse. The two establishments have partnered to allow Pinhouse customers to order food from LuLu’s.
Jay and Miketa Davis rose to notoriety after opening LuLu’s Maryland-Style Chicken and Seafood in November 2020 as first-time restaurant owners. When many restaurants shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, their first business grew to $2 million in revenue. With the success, the couple opened a second establishment, Hideaway Bar and Lounge, and then LuLu’s on Central.
The Davis’ plan to continue operating the original LuLu’s Maryland-Style Chicken and Seafood on Tuckaseegee Road, which has experienced challenges recently because of construction of a round-about in front of the restaurant.
