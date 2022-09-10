CHARLOTTE – UnitedHealthcare teamed up with Sesame Workshop to offer free family activities Sept. 10 at Southview Recreation Center in honor of National Grandparents Day on Sept. 11.
Families enjoyed food; giveaways; music; step and dance teams; youth zones featuring art, magic and games; a senior zone featuring resources and live music; and a visit from Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster.
UnitedHealthcare also presented five nonprofits each with a $6,000 grant to help them continue their work supporting grandparents raising their grandchildren. Those nonprofits were Healing Vine Harbor, Hope Community Clinic, Tyvola Senior Center, Celebrate Life08 and Hope Street Food Pantry.
UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop acknowledge that more older adults are raising grandchildren. Both are concerned about those families’ access to healthy, nutritious foods, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees had access to Sesame Workshop’s Growing Every Day, Every Way program, including the "Happy, Healthy, Hopeful: Stretching Our Food Dollars” resource that provides helpful information on making healthy meals on a budget for the whole family.
