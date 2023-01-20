CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners appointed Carl Godman to the Architectural Selection Committee on Jan. 18.
The committee evaluates the qualifications of architectural firms that want to do business with the county and makes recommendations to commissioners.
Godman, a resident of District 5, received a recommendation from Anne Goodson of Charlotte-based Barringer for his construction expertise, market knowledge and communication skills. Goodson served on the committee in an interim capacity.
“Carl has been working for almost five years as an owner’s representative, facilitating construction projects for private owners from early lease negotiations through final construction,” Goodson wrote in an email to commissioners. “This perspective would be particularly helpful in understanding how projects or subcontractor participation might be impacted by current market conditions.”
Godman works as a construction manager for Playbook Management Company. He's worked with the likes of S&ME, Choate Construction and HarkerDoerre over the course of his 19-year career.
“I have seen the city grow from when i first came in 1995 and am excited with the continual growth," Godman wrote in a letter expressing interest in the position.
Godman will serve a three-year term expiring Jan. 31, 2026.
